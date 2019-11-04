Rural Nevada entrepreneurship initiative to kick off Nov. 7

ELKO, Nev. — The Governor’s Office of Economic Development has set a Rural Entrepreneurship Workshop for Nov. 7 in Elko.

The workshop will run from 9:30 a.m. until noon at the Great Basin College campus with remote connections to a number of smaller Nevada communities.

A spokesman said the initiative will bring together other governmental entities, higher education, business leaders and start-up resources to create a resource hub to support innovation and entrepreneurship in rural Nevada.

“By creating an entrepreneurship ecosystem in rural Nevada, we will foster new business ideas that can turn into successful enterprises,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement. “There are unique challenges and opportunities that exist for start-ups in our state’s small towns.”

“The Rural Nevada Entrepreneurship Program will bridge the urban, rural divide and develop a statewide business incubator program,” said Maggie Saling of StartUpNV, a nonprofit startup incubator, in a statement. “We want to support emerging entrepreneurs we have in Nevada by providing them with the information, mentoring and access to funding they need.”

Go here to learn more about the Nov. 7 workshop.