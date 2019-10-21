Rural Nevadans invited to help set housing priorities

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevadans in Carson City and rural areas are being urged to attend two upcoming meetings to help set priorities for federal housing and community development grant funding.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development, the state departments of Business and Industry and the Health and Human Services are partnering in the two surveys that will help set priorities for the nearly $40 million in Housing and Urban Development grants the state receives each year.

Carson and rural parts of Nevada get their HUD grants through the state. Major cities including Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Clark County, Reno and Sparks receive their funding directly from HUD and conduct their own planning processes.

The meeting to get recommendations on the consolidated plan will be from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 29 at GOED’s Carson City office, 808 W. Nye Lane. It will be video conferenced to Elko, Ely, Fallon, Tonopah and Winnemucca.

The second meeting, the Fair Housing meeting, will be Oct. 30 from 2-4 p.m. at the same location. The video conferences for that session will also be to the same areas.“

The meetings and surveys are the way Nevadans can help shape the priorities in our communities for the next five years,” said Patricia Herzog of GOED.