RV Country to open 20,000 sq. ft. location in Sparks, will employ 40 staff

SPARKS, Nev. — One of America’s largest new and used recreational vehicle dealers recently opened a new location in Sparks.

It marks the 11th storefront across the West for RV Country, according to a press release from the business.

Located at 399 Legends Bay Drive near the Outlets at Legends, RV Country in Sparks includes a 19,800 square-foot showroom, service and parts center on a seven-acre site.

According to the news release, the RV Country site in Sparks was developed by RED Development with construction by Frank Lepori Construction of Reno.

Charlie Power, RV Country Vice President & Director of Operations, says the Sparks location will carry an inventory of 150 to 175 new and pre-owned RV models and will employ a staff of 40 in sales, parts and service departments.

“We’re excited to be part of the Sparks community and serve one of the top ten RV markets in the nation,” Power said in a statement. “The economic vitality of the region was a major consideration for us to open our second location in Nevada.”

A ribbon-cutting event is scheduled for noon on Friday, Sept. 27; further, a grand opening event scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 5 will include a meet-and-greet with the Sparks Police Department SWAT team.

Founded in 1961, RV Country also operates a Nevada location in Laughlin, with nine more dealerships in California, Arizona, Oregon and Washington.