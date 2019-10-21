Saint Mary’s buys first-of-its-kind robotic platform to help with spinal surgeries

RENO, Nev. — Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center recently purchased the ExcelsiusGPS robotic navigation platform.

According to an Oct. 14 press release from Saint Mary’s, which is a member of Prime Healthcare, the “revolutionary robotic navigation platform is the world’s first technology to combine a rigid robotic arm and full navigation capabilities into one adaptable platform for accurate trajectory alignment in spine surgery.”

Saint Mary’s purchased the platform from Globus Medical, one of the world’s leading musculoskeletal implant manufacturer, for close to $1.5 million, Amber R. Norris, director business development and marketing for Saint Mary’s, said in an email to the NNBV.

“At Saint Mary’s, we are committed to providing the highest quality of care for our patients,” Helen Lidholm, CEO of Saint Mary’s Health Network, said in a statement, “and we look forward to the positive impact this new technology will bring to spine surgery, robotics and navigation.”

According to Globus Medical, the ExcelsiusGPS system is designed to improve accuracy and optimize patient care by using robotics and navigation; it supports screw placement for a variety of different approaches, including:

Posterior Cervical

Posterior Thoracic

Sacroiliac

Posterior Lumbar

Lateral Lumbar in the Lateral position

“I applaud Saint Mary’s adoption of this groundbreaking technology (that) will advance the minimally-invasive management of spinal disorders,” Dr. Jay K. Morgan, board-certificated and fellowship-trained neurosurgeon for Sierra Neurosurgery Group, said in the Saint Mry’s press release.. “The use of robotics has been proven to increase accuracy and reduce the need for more invasive operative procedures. This will ultimately maximize and improve patient outcomes.”

“A primary emphasis of the neurosurgery team at SpineNevada Minimally Invasive Spine Institute has long been to be innovators in the use of new and proven spine surgery techniques and technologies,” added Dr. James Lynch, board-certified and fellowship-trained spine neurosurgeon at SpineNevada, in the press release. “The ExcelsiusGPS … provides that innovative technique for surgical patients to receive the best care.”