Saint Mary’s opening new North Valleys Urgent Care Clinic on July 15

RENO, Nev. — Saint Mary’s Medical Group will open its new North Valleys Urgent Care Clinic on Monday, July 15.

Initial hours of operation will 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9-5 on Saturday and Sundays, according to a news release from Saint Mary’s, “with plans to expand the hours over the next several months.”

The clinic at 280 Vista Knoll Parkway, Suite 106, will provide urgent care and imaging services for North Reno residents.

“Saint Mary’s believes in the importance of providing excellent care throughout the community,” Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, Urgent Care Medical Director for Saint Mary’s Medical Group, said in a statement. “As the North Valleys continue to grow in population, providing care close to home is essential.”

Saint Mary’s will also host a ribbon-cutting event at the clinic at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23. According to Saint Mary’s, Nevada Sen. Julia Ratti, Reno council members Bonnie Weber and Oscar Delgado; and other local and state elected officials be there.

