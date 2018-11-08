Sandoval names Nevada Builders Alliance CEO Aaron West to education commission

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada Builders Alliance CEO Aaron West has been appointed to the Governor's Commission on Professional Standards in Education.

The appointment by Gov. Brian Sandoval — announced Nov. 8 by way of a news release from the alliance — reportedly makes West the first-ever private sector representative to serve on the commission.

"Education is a foremost priority for Nevada's building and construction industry and we've been working for years to put our state's youth on a career trajectory, regardless of limitations or challenges," West said in a statement. "I am honored to be the first private sector appointee to this important commission and my goal is to properly align our academic expectations with industry and state priorities while incentivizing career exploration and development in the K-12 system."

West has served as CEO of the Nevada Builders Alliance since June 2014 and is responsible for all areas of budget development, marketing, membership development and government affairs.

In his new role, West will serve alongside other commission members to regulate and set standards for licensing educational staff throughout the state. The Commission on Professional Standards in Education is the only regulatory commission that sets credentialing standards for K-12 teachers to ensure Nevada's educators are both highly qualified and highly effective in the teaching of Nevada's students.