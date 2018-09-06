Sept. 14 Reno workshop focus: how to build a ‘Zero Energy Ready Home’

RENO, Nev. — A workshop focused on how to build a U.S. Department of Energy "Zero Energy Ready Home" will take place Sept. 14 in Reno.

According to a news release, the DOE's Zero Energy Ready Home initiative is based on the concept that, when coupled with solar photo-voltaic (PV) technology, these types of homes can produce as much energy as it uses on a daily basis.

The workshop, scheduled for 7:30-10:30 a.m. Sept. 14 at the UNR Innovation Center at 450 Sinclair Road in Reno, will feature presentations by Annette Bubak and Nancy Kellogg. Quick bios for both, per a news release from the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project (SWEEP), are below:

• Bubak is a real-estate marketing expert who has led the way in Southern Nevada in the advancement of ENERGY STAR qualified home building, roof top solar use and sustainable building practices in general. She oversaw the Nevada New Home Energy Program for Tesla, introducing builders to the latest in clean energy technology. She is a National Association of Realtors Green Council-GREEN Designation instructor and an enthusiastic speaker on the topic of home buyer demand for energy-efficient and high-performance homes.

• Kellogg is a Program Associate in the Buildings Program at SWEEP. She specializes in encouraging diverse stakeholders toward Zero Net Energy (ZNE) homes and the DOE's Zero Energy Ready Home initiative, with ENERGY STAR construction, through outreach, research and education. Beginning her career as a Certified RESNET Rater and later as a BPI Building Analyst, she has thoroughly enjoyed testing, inspecting and consulting with progressive builders and existing homeowners.

A $10 registration fee includes light refreshments. Register at GreenAllianceNV.org; space is limited to 50 participants.