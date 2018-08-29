Shaheen Beauchamp breaks ground on Fernley GNCU branch

FERNLEY, Nev. — Carson City-based Shaheen Beauchamp Builders and Greater Nevada Credit Union have broken ground on a new branch in Fernley.

The new branch is expected to be a 10-month project, opening in summer of 2019. The building will be approximately 8,500 square feet and is located on the corner of East Newlands Road, near the Walmart parking lot.

The project includes a steel structure with architectural metal framing.

"Fernley is a thriving community with many Greater Nevada members," Wally Murray, president and chief executive officer for GNCU, said, referring a local member who said he has been waiting for 25 years for a branch. "Bringing Greater Nevada Credit Union to Fernley will contribute success to the community."

The partnership between GNCU and Shaheen Beauchamp Builders has been flourishing over the past several years, Murray said.

"We have easy interactions with Shaheen Beauchamp Builders," he said. "I have known Mark for 20 years and we have built a strong relationship with them."

Recommended Stories For You

Mark Beauchamp, co-founder of Shaheen Beauchamp Builders, said the company has done seven projects with the credit union thus far.

"We have built many quality and great looking buildings which are fun to build," Beauchamp said.

"Greater Nevada Credit Union is a wonderful partner, both for the community and to create beautiful buildings with."

The architect on the project is CWX Architects, the civil engineer is Wood Rogers, structural engineering by Gabbart and Woods, mechanical, electrical, plumbing engineering by MSA Engineering and landscape engineering is by LA Studio.