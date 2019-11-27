Shauna Ganes of RE/MAX pens first book – NNBV people briefs, Nov. 2019

EDITOR’S NOTE: Northern Nevada Business View people briefs are published on a monthly basis and compiled from submissions emailed to the newsroom at editor@nnbw.com. Please note that submissions are published at editorial discretion, and some briefs may publish online only due to print space limitations. Below are people briefs for November 2019.

RE/MAX Realty Affiliates announced that Shauna Ganes, Reno agent and member of the David Morris Group, recently published her first book, “Do It and Be Glad You Did: A Not-Stodgy Business Book About What it Takes to Make It in Real Estate.”

Ganes, who has over a decade of experience working in real estate, is the first RRA team member to become a published author. The book focuses on the fundamentals for starting and maintaining a successful career in real estate.

As the Senior Sales Associate for the David Morris Group, Ganes enjoys working with and educating first-time home buyers as they navigate the home buying process. She also hosts a podcast, “Do It and Be Glad You Did.”

NV Energy has named Mark Regan, a former fire marshal with nearly three decades of experience, its first-ever Fire Mitigation Specialist.

He will be part of the NV Energy team that implements the natural disaster protection plan required by Senate Bill 329, which includes the Public Safety Outage Management program. Regan will also work with fire departments statewide on efforts to reduce the risk of wildfires.

Previously, Regan spent the last seven years as Fire Marshal and Division Chief for the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District in Incline Village, and before that worked in multiple roles for the Sierra Fire Protection District.

Regan is also President of the Nevada Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators.

Greater Nevada Credit Union has announced John Ahdunko as its new vice president of business development.

For the last four years, Ahdunko has served as a regional sales manager for GNCU responsible for strategizing and achieving branch and corporate initiatives across GNCU’s branch network while overseeing seven locations.

Before joining GNCU, Ahdunko served as sales and performance manager, branch manager, and branch relationship manager at various credit unions and banks in northern Nevada and Oklahoma.

Ahdunko is active in the Truckee Meadows, participating in events hosted by The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce, Western Industrial Nevada and Reno Tahoe Young Professionals Network.

Dermody Properties recently hired 30-year real estate veteran John D. Ramous as “Partner in Nevada,” to spearhead and manage new and existing developments and acquisitions throughout the state. He is based in the company’s Reno office.

In this role, Ramous will be responsible for strategically identifying potential developments and acquisitions in Nevada.

Prior to Dermody, Ramous was Senior Vice President and Regional Manager at Harsch Investment Properties for over 16 years, where he managed the firm’s industrial portfolio of more than $1 billion and 10 million square feet in southern Nevada. He also previously served as Portfolio Manager at First Industrial Realty Trust in Chicago. He also serves and has served on many boards.

Ramous holds a bachelor’s degree in finance with a concentration in Real Estate from the University of Connecticut.

RE/MAX Realty Affiliates Reno office agent Terri Cole has been simultaneously awarded the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation and Million Dollar GUILD recognition from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing for her experience and success as a luxury real estate professional.

Cole has been a Realtor for over 30 years and specializes in luxury homes and estates, equestrian properties, commercial properties, and relocation in the Reno, Sparks and Lake Tahoe areas.

In addition to holding CLHMSTM and GUILDTM status, Cole holds the distinguished International Presidents Circle Award, which is only awarded to three percent of Realtors.

Go to RenoRealEstateTerri.com to read more about the awards.

UNR Logistics Management graduate Rich Diederich has joined D&D Roofing as a Project Manager and Estimator. He has held previous positions at Porsche Cars North America, Western Wireless, Microsoft Licensing and Ebara International Corporation.

After graduating from UNR in 1999, Diederich married the first love of his life, Jill, in October 2010, and in December 2011, the second love of his life, Kinsey Lynn, was born.

The Diederich family loves Reno/Tahoe, and you can usually find them making use of their motorhome, enjoying a nearby lake or beach, catching a Wolf Pack game, riding their Harley, or enjoying one of the other countless recreational opportunities the area has to offer.

Sheryl Gonzales, Executive Director of Western Nevada Development District (WNDD) in Carson City, was recently elected to the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) Board of Directors.

NADO was founded in 1967 to provide training, information, and representation for regional development organizations throughout the United States.

WNDD’s mission is to support, promote and advance an environment in which communities can attract, retain and expand business through regional collaboration and partnerships. WNDD assists communities in leveraging public and private finances that build public infrastructure, create a skilled workforce and lower the tax burden.

The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) recently announced that Andrew J. Ryback, CEO of Plumas Bank and Plumas Bancorp in Quincy, California, was elected to the ICBA Federal Delegate Board.

ICBA is the nation’s voice for community banks. In addition to helping shape and advocate ICBA’s national policy positions and programs, Ryback’s duties include being a liaison between independent community bankers in California and ICBA staff and leadership in Washington, D.C. He will also work to recruit new members to ICBA.

Sierra Nevada Properties announced recently the promotion of Shane Thompson as Regional Manager. Thompson will to continue to work from SNP’s Incline Village office as Branch Manager, in addition to the promotion.

With over 20 years of experience in the residential mortgage and real estate industry, Thompson has achieved a high level of success, selling well over 100 homes in a single year.

As new Regional Manager of SNP, he is focused on helping other agents reach their goals by sharing experiences and promoting best business practices for successful careers in real estate.

Woodburn and Wedge Managing Shareholder John Murtha announced recently that Kelsey Gunderson passed the Nevada bar exam.

Gunderson earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, and a Bachelor of Arts in environmental studies from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida.

Gunderson has several years of intern experience, most recently as the legal intern for the Office of the General Council at the University of Arizona. Gunderson will be an associate attorney focusing on civil litigation and environmental law at Woodburn and Wedge, which in 2018 celebrated a century of independent practice in Nevada.

Jared Streshley, Nhit Hernandez and Jonathan Ampudia

Barnard Vogler & Co. announced recently Jared Streshley, Nhit Hernandez and Jonathan Ampudia have joined the firm as staff accountants.

Previously, Streshley worked as a part-time internal auditor for the Washoe County School District. He received a Bachelor of Science in accountancy from UNR.

Hernandez was previously a tax associate for Grant Thornton LLP. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree with majors in accountancy and international business from UNR.

Ampudia previously worked for the Argent Preparatory Academy and assisted with bookkeeping, financial reporting, and audit preparation. He earned a Bachelor of Science in accountancy from UNR.

The American Gaming Association Board of Directors recently elected Trevor Croker, CEO and managing director of Aristocrat Leisure Ltd, as AGA’s new chairman.

Croker succeeds outgoing AGA Chairman Tim Wilmott, president and CEO of Penn National Gaming, Inc., who had led the AGA Board since 2018.

Croker has been an active participant in the AGA, serving on the board and in executive committees, since his appointment as Aristocrat CEO in 2017.

Croker came to the CEO position with broad experience working across Aristocrat’s regulated and social games businesses, in key leadership roles including EVP, global products and insights, chief digital officer, and managing director of Australia, New Zealand and Asia Pacific.

Emily Weyrick, Sarah Carmona Zink, Todd Collins and Randy Pease

The Certified Commercial Investment Members (CCIM) of Northern Nevada has recognized four of its chapter members who recently earned the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation, the global standard for professional achievement, from the CCIM Institute.

Emily Weyrick and Sarah Carmona Zink (both with Reno Tahoe Realty Group) and Todd Collins and Randy Pease (both of Cushman and Wakefield) earned the CCIM designation during the organization’s 2019 Annual Governance meeting, Oct. 11-16 in San Diego.

To earn the CCIM designation, commercial real estate professionals must complete more than 160 hours of case-study driven education covering topics such as interest-based negotiation, financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis, investment analysis, and ethics in commercial investment real estate. Candidates must also compile a portfolio demonstrating the depth of their commercial real estate experience and pass a comprehensive examination. Go to ccim.com to learn more.

Brian Park

Reno-based startup TrenLot, Inc. recently announced Brian Park as a company co-founder and Vice President of Engineering.

Park brings a wealth of experience from his 12 years at Google as a senior contributor to key products, including Google Calendar, Google Wallet, AdSense, and Google X Life Sciences.

Brian is focused on executing development goals for CrewBuilder, which TrenLot created, to bring innovative and scalable features to help customers be more successful.

In 2019, TrenLot graduated from the prestigious Shadow Ventures Construction Technology Accelerator, where over 200 construction tech companies applied; TrenLot was one of six selected.

TrenLot was also selected a semifinalist for the international Startup Of The Year 2019 to compete as one of the most innovative startups in 2019. In addition, BuiltWorlds Insights awarded TrenLot’s product CrewBuilder the Construction Tech Project Software 50 award.