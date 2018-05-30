Sierra Nevada Powerful Woman magazine: Read the e-edition here!

RENO, Nev. — Welcome to the first issue of the Northern Nevada Business View's Sierra Nevada Powerful Woman magazine.

Over the years, I've focused on various aspects of gender, parity and power structures. From sitting on the ECOSOC panel at the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) to land tenure work with women in Latin America and Africa, my heart has been with this work.

Sierra Nevada Powerful Woman is a natural extension of this focus, and it's been a privilege to birth this publication and deliver it to the women of Sierra Nevada.

In planning for the magazine, it was important that the publication remain authentic to place and the women of the region. To that end, an advisory board of powerful women was convened to further examine power and how women perceive power. It became clear that women have moved past traditional ways of thinking about and employing power, to a way that is more heart-centered, organic and in alignment with who women are at their core.

This is a shift that has allowed them to embrace what might have been perceived as a vulnerability to a source of strength, and as such Sierra Nevada Powerful Woman was interested in exploring the various paths women have taken across the region, across sectors and across generations.

We hope you enjoy the first issue of Sierra Nevada Powerful Woman! Click here to read the e-edition.

Kirsten McGregor is publisher of Sierra Nevada Powerful Woman and general manager for the Sierra Nevada Media Group's Reno office.