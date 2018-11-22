Sierra Nevada Properties opens retail center at TRI-Center

MCCARRAN, Nev. — Sierra Nevada Properties recently opened a one-stop real estate retail center in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center.

According to the company, the location was created "to help home seekers save hours of time and research by combining new home builders and resale home sellers, while offering information on all available resale home inventory and neighborhood amenities in a virtual showroom."

"State-of-the-art touchscreen technology within this new community resource allows homebuyers to search by location, price or home, and schedule viewings simultaneously," according to a news release. "Details on any existing builder and resale home incentives, plus financing options, can also be delved into with on-site industry experts from Sierra Nevada Properties and Caliber Home Loans."

According to SNP’s Facebook page, a ribbon-cutting event for the new location will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28.

The center's address at TRIC is 440 USA Parkway, No. 105, in McCarran, located about 10 miles east of Reno/Sparks and 14 miles west of Fernley. Visit snphomes.com to learn more.