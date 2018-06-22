Sierra Nevada Properties real estate expands to Fallon

FALLON, Nev. — Sierra Nevada Properties (SNP) will be opening its fourth Northern Nevada office in Fallon at 941 W Williams Ave at the longstanding real estate agency location of Coldwell Banker/Ponte Realty, owned and operated by Gary Troxel & Cindy Troxel.

The Troxels became active in the family owned business "Ponte Realty" in the mid 1970s. The husband and wife team, with more than 80 years of combined real estate experience, decided to retire from owning the business but will remain active in real estate under SNP.

With the Fallon office, SNP will add the Troxels and all their existing agents to SNP's current team of more than 100 agents, plus a solid base of clientele primarily comprised of military families, retirees and people relocating from other states.

Gary Troxel served in the U.S. Navy, moving to Fallon in 1972 and serving at NAS Fallon as an air traffic controller. In Fallon he met his wife Cindy, a second-generation real estate agent, and together they raised a son who now serves as an Air Force pilot.

Gary Troxel has been a licensed real estate agent for 44 years, served two terms as a governor-appointed commissioner for the Nevada Real Estate Division, served as President of the Nevada Association of Realtors in 1987 and was awarded the title of Realtor of the Year by the same Association in 1991.