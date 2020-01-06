Sierra Nevada Realtors donated more than $20K for local charities in 2019

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Sierra Nevada Realtors donated $20,497 to local charities in 2019.

The organization also collected and donated items to charities beyond monetary contribution and participated in events for the benefit of Carson City, Carson Valley and Dayton, according to a recent press release from the organization.

SNR holds fundraising events throughout the year. In March, members participated in a Polar Plunge into Lake Tahoe that raised $1,200 for Special Olympics.

Further, the group’s annual Alyce McCracken Golf Tournament held in May raised $6,171, which was donated as scholarships to high school students in Douglas, Lyon, Churchill and Carson City counties. SNR will hold its 2020 tournament on June 12.

Members also participated in Carson Tahoe Health’s ninth annual Hopefest. SNR raised $5,877 for this event, which puts proceeds toward support for those battling cancer.

SNR’s annual board installation dinner generated $2,900 to be donated in the form of Amazon gift cards to local teens struggling with homelessness.

In November and December, SNR accepted monetary and item donations for Carson City-based nonprofit Pets of the Homeless, collecting $220 plus pet supplies like cat food, dog food, treats, leashes, beds, and animal carriers.

SNR held a toiletry drive for Dayton teenagers at risk, as well as an event to help connect students of Spanish Springs High School to donated prom dresses.

Additionally, members participated in Realtors Give Back, a day of trash pick-up in Carson City and exterior clean-up of a Dayton retirement home, among other SNR endeavors.

Go to http://www.sierranevadarealtors.org to learn more about Sierra Nevada Realtors.