Sierra Nevada Realtors donates $10K to Carson Tahoe Health Foundation

News | October 17, 2019

Nevada Appeal
From left: Claudia Saavedra, SNR 2020 President-Elect; Cheryl Smith, SNR Chief Executive Officer; Christine Burau, SNR Community Outreach Director; Leslie Cain, SNR President; Angelina Craig, Carson Tahoe Health Foundation Development Officer; and Amy Hyne-Sutherland, PhD., Carson Tahoe Health Foundation Development Officer.
Courtesy photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Carson Tahoe Health Foundation recently received a $10,000 donation from the Sierra Nevada Realtors.

The donation was raised through the Sierra Nevada Realtors‘ participation in Carson Tahoe’s annual Hopefest event and through the annual Cornhole for a Cause competition.

SNR has supported the foundation for several years and has donated over $50,000 to the organization.

The Carson Tahoe Health Foundation assists local cancer patients and their families with medicine, transportation and other related expenditures.

