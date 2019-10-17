Sierra Nevada Realtors donates $10K to Carson Tahoe Health Foundation

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Carson Tahoe Health Foundation recently received a $10,000 donation from the Sierra Nevada Realtors.

The donation was raised through the Sierra Nevada Realtors‘ participation in Carson Tahoe’s annual Hopefest event and through the annual Cornhole for a Cause competition.

SNR has supported the foundation for several years and has donated over $50,000 to the organization.

The Carson Tahoe Health Foundation assists local cancer patients and their families with medicine, transportation and other related expenditures.