Sierra Nevada Realtors donates $10K to Carson Tahoe Health Foundation

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Carson Tahoe Health Foundation recently received a donation from the Sierra Nevada Realtors for $9,726.76.

This donation was raised from association events throughout the past year, including a Cornhole competition and participation in Hopefest, an annual fundraising event sponsored by the Carson Tahoe Health Foundation, with proceeds benefiting local cancer patients.

"We strongly believe in giving back to the community and supporting our local residents," said Leslie Cain, president of the Sierra Nevada Realtors. "We are pleased to know that this donation will go directly to individuals and families fighting Cancer, and also having to deal with the rising cost of medicine, transportation, and other related expenditures."

Over the past few years, the Sierra Nevada Realtors has raised and donated nearly $50,000 to the Carson Tahoe Health Foundation. Go to http://www.carsontahoe.com/cth-foundation.html to learn more about the foundation.