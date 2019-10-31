Sisolak appoints former Barrick Gold president to lead GOED

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Gov. Steve Sisolak has named Michael Brown, former president of mining company Barrick Gold USA, as new executive director of the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

Brown, who lives in Henderson, had been director of Business and Industry since Sisolak took office in January.

“Michael’s decades-long career at the highest levels in business coupled with his extensive experience in state and federal government, gives him an unparalleled perspective and expertise on what it takes to further GOED’s mission of promoting a robust, diversified and prosperous economy for all Nevadans,” Sisolak said in an Oct. 28 press release announcing the move.

Brown replaces Interim GOED Executive Director Kristopher Sanchez, who held the role since March after former director Paul Anderson resigned.

Last week, Brown, Sanchez and Christine Bekes, executive director of Wyoming-based Powell Economic Partnership, were announces as the three finalists for the job.

Before taking a post in state government, Brown retired from Barrick Gold USA, the US subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation, the largest gold mining company in the world. At Barrick, Brown oversaw 4,500 employees at mines and projects in Nevada and six other states.

His resume also includes work with the World Bank and International Monetary Fund as well a special assistant to the director of the U.S. Mint at the Treasury Department.

Brown began his education at Lorain County Community College, where he earned an A.A. and later earned a B.S. in Labor and Industrial Relations from Ohio State University and an M.B.A. from George Washington University.