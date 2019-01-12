Sisolak orders sex harassment policies be collected from pot, gaming businesses

CARSON CITY. Nev. — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Jan. 9 signed an executive order directing the Gaming Control Board, Department of Taxation and Purchasing Division to collect sexual harassment and discrimination policies from marijuana and gaming licensees.

That order follows the order he signed after taking office Jan. 7 creating a task force to investigate sexual harassment and discrimination and propose legislative changes to eliminate those types of problems within the executive branch agencies of state government.

The new order states private industry must also address fairness, diversity and integrity of employment relationships that reduce and eventually eliminate sexual harassment and discrimination.

The place to start that process, he said, is with those businesses that have privilege licenses — namely marijuana licensees and gaming operators.

The order also asks state purchasing to collect those same policies and procedures from current state vendors.

Gaming, taxation and purchasing were directed to provide reports by May 1 on their findings and conclusions to the governor's office, attorney general and the Task Force on Sexual Harassment and Discrimination.

Sandra Morgan to be new Gaming Control Board chair

In related news, Sisolak this past week announced that Sandra Douglas Morgan will chair the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

She was appointed to the Gaming Commission in April 2018.

Morgan is a Las Vegas native and director of external affairs for AT&T services responsible for that corporation's legislative and community affairs activities. She was also city attorney for North Las Vegas.

The current chairman is Becky Harris, whose term expires Jan. 27. Sisolak thanked Harris for her service as the first female board chair and for her commitment to combating sexual harassment and discrimination in Nevada's gaming industry.