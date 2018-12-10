Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores opens Carson City location

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Carson City's growing list of restaurants have a new store for food and cooking equipment.

So do churches, nonprofits and anyone else who's ready to buy products in bulk.

"I'm hosting 25 family members for Christmas Eve," said Supervisor Lori Bagwell.

Bagwell and Mayor Bob Crowell cut the ribbon Friday, Dec. 7, at the newest Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores location at 222 Fairview Drive. The food and equipment wholesaler opened its doors to the public the next day.

"I want to congratulate a new business in Carson City," said Crowell, adding that Smart Foodservice has a location in Reno and already a following among Carson City eateries.

The Carson City store currently employs 10 people, but looks forward to adding more as the business grows, said Ben Wiseman, store manager.

Recommended Stories For You

"We've been around a long time, 60 years," said Wiseman. "We're set up for the food service industry but there are so many benefits for the household, too."