Smith’s Food & Drug Stores to phase out plastic bags by 2025

RENO, Nev. — In late August, Smith's Food & Drug Stores announced it plans phase out single-use plastic bags and transition to reusable bags across all its stores by 2025.

"As part of our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment, we are phasing out use-once, throw-it-away plastic bags…" Kenny Kimball, president of Smith's Food & Drug Stores (a division of The Kroger Co.) said in a statement. "It's a bold move that will better protect our planet for future generations."

According to a Smith’s press release, some estimates suggest that 100 billion single-use plastic bags are thrown away in the U.S. every year.

“Currently, less than five percent of plastic bags are recycled annually in America, and single-use plastic bags are the fifth-most common single-use plastic found in the environment by magnitude,” according to the release.

Smith's and Kroger will reportedly solicit customer feedback and work with community partners “to ensure a responsible transition.”

Visit http://www.smithsfoodanddrug.com to learn more about Smith's Food & Drug Stores, which has several locations across Northern Nevada.