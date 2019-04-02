Society of Women Engineers to honor Reno youth at STEM banquet

RENO, Nev. — On April 10, the Society of Women Engineers, Sierra Nevada section, will host its seventh annual banquet to support Northern Nevada and Northern California area youth exploring science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

According to a news release from from the chapter, regional high school teachers may nominate female students to receive an award of merit. Those students are then invited to attend the banquet —along with their friends, families, supporters and teachers.

This year's banquet is Wednesday, April 10, at The Grove in Reno.

"We set out to create an event that reinforces for young people what we know now: that girls can do anything they set out to do," event committee leader and section president, Judy Kareck, P.E., a civil engineer, said in a statement. "Teachers work so hard to break down barriers for women in STEM fields early."

