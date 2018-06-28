Sparks-based Mommies & Daddies Preschool buys building for $645,000

SPARKS, Nev. — Northern Nevada-based Mommies & Daddies Preschool LLC recently finalized a deal to purchase its headquarters at 1200 El Rancho Drive in Sparks.

The transaction, reported June 28 in a news release from the Nevada State Development Corporation, is valued at $645,000.

"We credit our success to the fact that we truly care about the well-being of the children and the families we serve in the community," school owner Nikole Jacobs-Jones said in a statement. "When I decided to start this preschool, I did it from a mom's perspective, and that has definitely paid dividends. I know it can be scary to have your children in the care of someone else outside the home, so we always make sure to ease those fears and guarantee all our families are happy with the care they receive."

NSDC helped facilitate financing for the building purchase. Heritage Bank of Nevada also assisted.

Established in 2012, Mommies & Daddies Preschool has a curriculum centered on communications and gross and fine motor skills for younger children, and a more advanced curriculum for older children. It also offers assistance in potty training.

"Because we purchased our building, we were able to save enough money to bring in a new food program,” Jacobs-Jones said. “This allows us to cook breakfast, deliver AM and PM snacks and provide lunch for the children. I am just so proud of the food program and would not have it if I was not able to save the money from purchasing the building."

The preschool partners with Face Forward, Healthy Way to Grow and Children's Cabinet, among other organizations. Visit mommiesanddaddiespreschool.webs.com for more information.