Sparks business owner Lula Adams brings joy through art, pictures and faith

SPARKS, Nev. — Lula Adams has a clear focus.

"It is my desire as an artist who paints, does portrait photography, creates fine art photography and writes that my work imparts the excitement and joy that I feel when I am actively working and creating,” said Adams, whose company in Sparks is Faith Colors. "As a photographer, I seek to capture who you are beautifully and express your unique style in a photography session."

She does graduation portraits, individual or family portraits and special events, including engagement and wedding photos. But that's not all she does. She also created Faith Colors Church, which she says is a "revival church seeing to grow closer to Jesus."

She's also a writer and illustrator with several self-published books.

It's through this avenue that she reached out to Northern Nevada SCORE. Adams wanted to redo her website with more control of its look and content herself. She attended a SCORE workshop on website design and worked with SCORE mentor Judy Haar to build a new business site, as well as a second one for her church.

"Judy was like a helpful friend, helping me move forward with my business," she said.

Northern Nevada SCORE is part of the SCORE network of more than 11,000 mentors who volunteer their time and expertise to help small business owners through workshops and confidential, free business mentoring.

Its mission is to help entrepreneurs start new businesses and help existing small businesses be more successful. There is no cost for their services.

For information on how SCORE can help you start or develop your existing small business, visit northernnevada.score.org, score.org or call 844-232-7227.

John Strom is a certified SCORE mentor and author of "Maximizing Your ROPI — Return on Your People Investment."