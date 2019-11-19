Sparks Florist opens store inside Renown hospital

RENO, Nev. — Sparks Florist Inc., which turns 60 years old next year, recently opened its fourth store, this one inside the main campus of Renown Regional Medical Center.

According to a press release from the Sparks-based business, the store is located in the Sierra Tower at Renown’s main hospital at 1155 Mill St., Reno.

Patrons may purchase items for patients or employees at the hospital, or they can place orders for regional deliveries.

Sparks Florist — which bills itself as Northern Nevada’s oldest and largest florist — was established in 1960.

It has since grown to four locations, including a store on Pyramid Way in Sparks; one in the Smithridge Center in Reno; and the company’s design center and production facility at 1440 Hymer Way in Sparks.