Sparks-based HR firm rebrands as Ace Workforce Technologies

SPARKS, Nev. — Ace Payroll Services, Inc. recently announced that it is changing its name and corporate identity to Ace Workforce Technologies, Inc.

The move, announced Aug. 2, was done to “better reflect the full breadth of human resource management tools the firm offers,” according to a news release.

Along with the new name, Ace Workforce Technologies, Inc. is rolling out a new logo, website, educational webinar series and social media presence.

“In an industry that is always changing, we are excited to launch this new chapter in our company’s history,” CEO Alan Klein said in a statement. “Our new name underscores our commitment to offering the most current tools and technologies for our clients.”

Ace was founded as a payroll processing company in 1994. Partnering with iSolve, Ace Workforce Technologies now provides a full spectrum of automated and cloud-based services to empower companies to manage all human resource functions.

“This is a natural progression for Ace as we double down on our pledge to provide best-in-class service to our clients across all verticals,” CFO Larry Goldman said.

To learn more, visit http://www.aceworkforce.com.