SpineNevada to celebrate 15th anniversary Aug. 26

RENO, Nev. — SpineNevada is celebrating its 15-year anniversary with a special event set for Monday, Aug. 26, at the company’s office at 9990 Double R Blvd., Suite 200.

Dr. James Lynch, Board-certified and Fellowship-trained spinal neurosurgeon, founded SpineNevada in 2004 in Reno, according to a press release provided by the company.

Dr. James Lynch and Joseph Olivarez, PA-C, were two of the first employees of the private practice, according to the release; Dr. Lynch and Olivarez still work together today, along with 140 other employees.

SpineNevada now boasts multiple clinics in Reno, Sparks and Carson City. Staff includes fellowship-trained and board-certified specialists in pain management and physical medicine, fellowship-trained spine neurosurgeons and specialized physical therapists.

“I think that a lot of practices lose sight of the fact that patients are very busy, too. And the more you can do to make your services convenient for them, the more they’ll appreciate the practice,” Dr. Lynch said in the press release. “Patients really do want one-stop shopping, and centralized care, as opposed to the traditional silos that occur in healthcare.”

