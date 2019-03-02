Squeeze In opens Carson City location

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Squeeze In celebrated the grand opening of its first Carson City location on Friday, March 1.

On Thursday, the new restaurant on Curry Street held a soft opening and fundraiser, raising $500 for the Children's Museum of Northern Nevada, and on Friday started the day with an official ribbon cutting.

"We're so thrilled to be in this community," said Shila Morris, who, with her sister Kay Salerno, was on hand representing their family who owns the eatery. "Home means Nevada to us, we were raised here."

The breakfast-and-lunch place was busy already serving customers and Mayor Bob Crowell told everyone to keep enjoying their breakfast.

"This is a tremendous asset," said Crowell. "We couldn't be more proud."

Morris' parents bought the original Truckee restaurant when Morris was 17 years old and her sister Kay was 10.

Before the family ventured into the restaurant business, Morris said everyone was going their own way.

"The business kind of saved our family," said Morris. "Squeeze In brought us all together."

After operating the Truckee location, Morris helped open a restaurant in Reno.

"We'll give you sweat equity," Morris said her parents told her.

This is the 10th Squeeze In. The family owns six of the restaurants, including the new Carson City location, and franchise out the other four.

Squeeze In, 308 N. Curry St., is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week.