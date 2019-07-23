Startups & Entrepreneurs focus of NNBV’s Aug. 1 Breakfast & Business event

RENO, Nev. — With Reno-Sparks boasting a strong reputation as a hub for startups and entrepreneurs, now more than ever is an important time to foster solutions-based conversations regarding how this region is set up for economic success.

With that in mind, the NNBV’s August Breakfast & Business event — scheduled for 7-9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno — will provide important updates into how the region is continually building an entrepreneur-friendly environment while helping new businesses succeed.

Our expert panel will delve into our innovation ecosystem, discussing topics including:

An overall look at workforce development and interest among employers and investors to foster startups and entrepreneurs across Northern Nevada.

A breakdown of resources that already exist in our region — and where we face challenges.

Opportunities for funding in the region, including angel investors, seed money, crowdfunding and more.

Northern Nevada’s business-friendly climate and what that looks like when it comes to new venture creation.

Doug Erwin, Vice President for Entrepreneurial Development at EDAWN, will serve as moderator of the Aug. 1 panel, which features:

The NNBV’s Breakfast & Business series — sponsored by City National Bank — takes place the first Thursday of each month (excluding January and February), allowing regional business leaders and residents to network and hear from an expert panel on various topics, all while enjoying a hearty breakfast.

The July 11 event’s featured nonprofit spotlight is the Northern Nevada RAVE Family Foundation.

Tickets cost $20 for NNBV subscribers, and $25 for non-subscribers. Go here to purchase a ticket and learn more.