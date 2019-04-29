State of Northern NV construction industry focus of May 2 breakfast

RENO, Nev. — As the snow melts and days get longer, the 2019 construction season is about to hit full swing across Northern Nevada.

With considerable progress expected on long-awaited projects such as Park Lane and Reno Public Market— in addition to 4.5 million square feet of new industrial inventory at locations like the North Valleys Commerce Center planned this year — it's an exciting time for the industry heading toward 2020.

However, as the current housing crisis afflicting greater Reno-Sparks and the ongoing issue of labor shortages have shown, it's not all good news.

With both opportunities and challenges at the doorstep, an expert panel of developers, real estate professionals and property managers will gather May 2 to discuss the current state of the construction industry in Northern Nevada — and perhaps more importantly, what the future holds as we near a new decade.

The Northern Nevada Business View’s next monthly Breakfast & Business event is set for 7-9 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. NNBV Publisher Dawn Gowery will serve as moderator of the following panel:

Teresa Di Loreto: Managing Partner, Paradiso Communities, LLC

Tom Fennell: Principal, Dickson Commercial Group

Britton Griffith: Vice President, Reno Engineering Corporation

David Mieding: Chief Development Officer, Tolles Development Company

Michael Russell: Partner and CEO, United Construction

Don Tatro: CEO, The Builders Association of Northern Nevada

The NNBV’s Breakfast & Business series — sponsored by Meadows Bank — takes place the first Thursday of each month (excluding January and February; also, the July event is July 11 due to the Independence Day holiday), allowing regional business leaders and residents to network and hear from an expert panel on various topics, all while enjoying a hearty breakfast.

The Reno Rodeo Foundation is this month’s featured nonprofit.