‘State of the Counties’ first NNDA business event of 2019, set for Jan. 23

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Last week, the Northern Nevada Development Authority announced its initial lineup of speakers and topics for its 2019 The Business Edge meetings.

The annual series of 10 business briefings provides information, issues and trends of interest to the Northern Nevada business community. Below is a breakdown of the first five meetings scheduled for 2019 (subject to change), as well as a description provided by NNDA:

Jan. 23, State of the Counties, 7:30-9:30 a.m., Casino Fandango 5554, 3800 S. Carson St. Carson City — the managers of Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties will provide the annual overview of their county. Their presentations will focus on county successes, challenges, and plans for the future.

Feb. 27, Tourism: An Economic Canary in the Coal Mine, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Casino Fandango — tourism is often the first industry to respond to economic upticks and downturns. Bob Potts, Research Director for the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED), will provide an industry overview, and John McGinnes, Director of Sales at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, will discuss how a resort hotel responds to changes in the economy.

March 27, Water Rights, 7:30-9 a.m., Casino Fandango — Shannon McDaniel, PE, from the Nevada Division of Water Resources will define and explain the process(es) for water rights in Nevada. The Nevada Division of Water Resources conserves, protects, manages and enhances the state’s water resources for Nevada’s citizens through the appropriation and reallocation of the public waters. It is the state agency responsible for reviewing and approving water rights applications and for new appropriations and changes to existing water rights.

April 24, Blockchains: A New World of Technology, 7:30-9 a.m., Casino Fandango — business technology changes at the speed of light, and blockchains technology may be the next big thing. Blockchains LLC will discuss how blockchain technology is going to change the world of business. The company will also provide insight about its plans to establish a "smart city" in Northern Nevada's Sierra Region.

Recommended Stories For You

May 22, The Next Step: Workforce Retention & Succession, 7:30-9 a.m., Carson Valley Inn, 1627 U.S. Highway 395, Minden — Kim West, Executive Vice President of Business Development at QuantumMark LLC, will provide insights and best practices about employee engagement, retention and succession planning.

Go to nnda.org to learn more about NNDA and The Business Edge meetings.