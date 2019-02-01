Super Bowl 53: More than 900 ways to bet at William Hill sports books

Once again, William Hill has a loaded list of prop bets it will be offering for Super Bowl 53, set for Feb. 3 between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

The Super Bowl is the biggest betting day of the year. Last year, for example, Nevada’sÂ 191 sports books won a record $301 million from a record $5 billion wagering handle from Super Bowl 52, according the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

This year, including props, bettors at William Hill’s sports books â€” there are 109 locations across Nevada, including several in Northern Nevada and at Lake Tahoe â€” will have more than 900 ways to bet on Super Bowl 53.

As of Feb. 1, the Patriots are favored to win the game (-3), and the point total (over/under) is set at 56.5. A straight-up money line bet for either team is is -140 for New England and +120 for L.A.

But, it’s the prop bets where the must fun is often had. For example, fans will be able to bet on who scores first, if the coin toss will be heads or tails, the number of completions by Patriots quarterback Tom Brady or Rams QB Jared Goff, and much more.

There also are odds for 39 players, plus the field, to win Super Bowl MVP, with Brady (-105) as the current favorite to win this year’s Super Bowl MVP, as of Feb. 1, followed by Goff (+220) and Rams tailback Todd Gurley (+800).

The longest shot to win MVP? It’s New England fullback James Develin (+50000). That means if you bet $1 and Develin wins MVP, you’d take home $501 in winnings ($500 win, plus your dollar back).

Below are a few other fun prop betsÂ William Hill is offering this year; oddsÂ are accurate as of 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1:

First player to score a touchdown: Sony Michel (+550); Todd Gurley (+650); Field (+750).

Will the Rams’ Aaron Donald record at least 2 sacks? Yes (+195); No (-230)

Will the Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski record 100+ receiving yards AND a touchdown? Yes (+1000); No (-1800)

Will the Patriots’ Tom Brady record 400+ passion yards? Yes (+600); No (-900)

Will there be a successful 2-point conversion? Yes (+190); No (-220)

You can go here to view all the betting odds, prop bets and more for Super Bowl 53.