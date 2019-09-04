SVN|Gold Dust Commercial merges with Community Ventures|RE

RENO, Nev. — SVN|Gold Dust Commercial Associates announced this week a merger with Community Ventures|RE, a move that grows the company to a total headcount of 19 advisers, property managers and support staff.

The two firms will be known as SVN|Gold Dust Commercial Associates moving forward, according to Sept. 3 press release provided by MNG Partners, Inc., on behalf of the company.

“For us, it is all about the culture. Cultural fit was at the forefront for every discussion with Community Ventures,” said Tomi Jo Lynch, managing director of SVN|Gold Dust Commercial Associates, in a statement. “This merger allows for instant growth while maintaining our unique and collaborative culture.

“Community Ventures will be gaining a host of tools and resources offered by SVN, allowing each advisor to better service their clients and accounts. SVN will be gaining industry expertise and increased market share thorough this merger.”

Commercial real estate advisory firm Community Ventures|RE was founded in Reno in 2018 a certified B-Corporation.

“We are excited to join such a strong group and national brand,” Community Ventures|RE Founder and Managing Partner Michael Schnabel said in a statement. “The synergies and alignment between our two firms are unique and will not only add significant value to our clients, but provide a competitive edge for our team members.”

SVN|Gold Dust Commercial Associates — affiliated with the SVN National Network — is based out of Northern Nevada and has offices in both Reno and Carson City.