Tahoe Reno Industrial Center getting its own zip code

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. — Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., said this week that the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center will soon get its own zip code.

“Due to rapid growth and development in Storey County, a new zip code designation for TRIC was necessary to streamline United States Postal Service correspondence for businesses and residents in the area,” he said.

That zip code is 89437 and becomes effective Nov. 10.

Amodei said it took five years to get the new zip code for the privately owned, 107,000-acre industrial park — billed as “the largest industrial park in the world,” per TRIC’s website — located about a half hour east of Reno.

He said a unique zip code allows Storey County residents to keep their current zip codes while improving opportunities for economic growth.

TRIC is home to the massive Tesla Gigafactory 1; further, several of the foremost tech companies in the world, such as Blockchains LLC, Google, Jet.com and Switch, among others, also are present on the property.