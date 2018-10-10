Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center’s Lance Gilman to present at Oct. 16 luncheon

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Lance Gilman and his team have changed the face of Northern Nevada. So much so, Northern Nevada is now facing a critical shortage in housing and workforce.

Where once we had high unemployment and houses were on the market for months, the tables have completely turned. Today, employers are scrambling to find employees and builders can't build apartments and single-family homes fast enough to house all employed at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, owned by Gilman and his partners.

TRIC is home to about two-dozen major international companies, the most famous of which is the Tesla Gigafactory. Other famous companies relocating to this vast stretch of once barren land include Zulily, Chewy.com, Blockchains, Google, Petsmart, Panasonic and more.

About 100 smaller companies are calling the TRIC home as well. Though the land is now mostly sold, there will be more infrastructure such as hotels, restaurants and more to accommodate the many employees commuting daily to the TRIC.

Gilman is an entrepreneur and game-changer when it comes to marketing Northern Nevada to major employers. He had the foresight to buy what one would have thought as unbuildable land and has turned that scrub brush filled land into a gold mine, now reputed to be the largest industrial center in the world.

A colorful and powerful businessman who's the principal and director of the TRIC, a Storey County Commissioner and owner of the Mustang Ranch, Gilman continues to market Northern Nevada, bringing in scores of younger workers thus creating buzz nationwide comparing today's Reno to Austin, Texas.

Gilman will discuss the TRIC and future projects at the Carson City Chamber of Commerce‘s monthly Soup's On! luncheon, open to the public, at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 16.

The cost for the lunch held at the Gold Dust West is $18. All reservations must be made by 5 p.m. Oct 12.

Reservations may be made online at http://www.carsoncitychamber.com or by calling the Chamber at 775-882-1565.