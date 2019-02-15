Tahoe ski resorts report 3 feet of snow; another 3-6 feet possible by Sunday

Mother Nature brought the snow once again on Thursday, Feb. 14, dumping nearly 3 feet of fresh powder at upper elevations around Lake Tahoe, according to reports from regional ski resorts.

Here are some snow totals from a few downhill ski resorts across the Tahoe region as of Friday morning:

Squaw Valley reports 24-28 inches over the past 24 hours at upper mountain, with a 3-day storm total so far of 39 inches. The resort in Olympic Valley has recorded 432 inches of snow so far this season, which is 160 percent of average for this date.

Sierra-at-Tahoe reports a 24-hour total of 25 inches at its base and 34 inches at its summit, and a storm total of 28 inches at its base and 38 inches at its summit.

Diamond Peak Ski Resort reports 33 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 39 inches.

Heavenly Mountain Resort reports 21 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 31 inches.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reports a storm total of 30-36 inches. The resort will be closed Friday, Feb. 15.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort reports 20 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 29 inches.

And plenty more snow could be on the way for President’s Day Weekend; according to the National Weather Service in Reno, the greater Truckee-Tahoe region is under a winter storm warning until noon Sunday.

Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet at lower elevations, with 3 to 6 feet above 7,000 feet, are possible, according to NWS.