Tahoe’s Carol Chaplin to chair Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority board

RENO, Nev. — One of Lake Tahoe’s leading tourism officials has been tapped to head the board that oversees the Reno-Tahoe International and Reno-Stead airports.

The Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority recently appointed Carol Chaplin to serve as chair of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority’s nine-member board.

Chaplin, who has more than 35 years of experience in the Tahoe region’s hospitality and tourism industry, has worked as president/CEO of the Lake Tahoe and Tahoe Douglas Visitors authorities since 2008, according to a news release.

She is also currently serving on the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Main Street Management working group to provide final design recommendations for the U.S. 50 South Shore Community Revitalization Project in the Tahoe Basin.

“As the 66th busiest commercial airport in the nation, (Reno-Tahoe International Airport) is an economic engine that generates $3.1 billion per year for the northern Nevada economy,” said Chaplin. “I intend to continue our momentum in gaining additional flights to key destinations east along with ensuring progress in the Master Plan process that will continue to set RNO apart in services, facilities and amenities.”

Chaplin is no stranger to regional air service. She was chosen for the Regional Air Service Corporation (RASC) Board in 2008 and is co-chair of the board’s marketing committee, which is instrumental in bringing new air service to the region, according to the release.

Other board officers for fiscal year 2019-20 include Vice-Chair Jessica Sferrazza, Secretary Shaun Carey, Treasurer Lisa Gianoli and members Nat Carasali, Daniel Farahi, Richard Jay, Jenifer Rose and Art Sperber.

Trustees are appointed to the board by the city of Reno, city of Sparks, Washoe County and the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority.