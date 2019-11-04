Terry Reynolds tapped to head Nevada Dept. of Business and Industry

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Terry Reynolds, the longtime deputy director of the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, has been named director.

He replaces Michael Brown, who Gov. Steve Sisolak named last week as director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

Reynolds has been deputy director at the Nevada Department of Business and Industry for the past six years.

Sisolak described him as a steady hand and devoted public servant who, “helped reinvigorate the department under my administration.”

The department oversees 11 state agencies from the Insurance Division to the Taxicab Authority along with 23 boards and commissions.

Reynolds has some 40 years’ experience in public service as well as private industry.