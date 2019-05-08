Tesla donates $95,000 to Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful for youth education

RENO, Nev. — The nonprofit Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful announced this week it’s received a $95,000 grant from Tesla to expand sustainability education across Northern Nevada.

The grant is part of Tesla’s $37.5 million investment into Nevada’s K-12 STEM/STEAM and sustainability education.

According to previous reports, through investments in local programming, Tesla aims to increase Nevada students’ science and engineering proficiency, as well as emphasizing sustainability.

With the grant, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful plans to expand the capacity of its Warriors Youth Education Program, which educates students with STEM-based curriculum in the classroom, and provides teachers with resources to bring the curriculum into their daily lessons.

The Warriors Youth Education Program connects children with important STEM and sustainability topics while emphasizing a connection to our local natural environment and resources, cultivating an ethic of stewardship and sustainability through our Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS)-aligned curriculum.

According to a news release, Tesla funding will also support the integration of “fine art” into the curriculum; Tesla employees will be volunteering as well.

“Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful has been working on environmentally significant issues in our community for 30 years, engaging more than 5,000 volunteers last year alone, to perform cleanups around our community,” Christi Cakiroglu, executive director of the nonprofit, said in a statement. “We know the key to creating a clean and sustainable community is through education and prevention. We are thrilled to have the support of Tesla to expand this program over the next several years.”

