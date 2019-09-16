Tesla to donate $1 million for STEM education in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Tesla is donating $1 million to the state of Nevada to support computer science education initiatives in the coming years.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the investment on Sept. 12 in Las Vegas at CSEdCon, an international computer science education conference hosted by Code-org, along with the Computer Science Teachers Association in Las Vegas.

“Nevada is proud to have Tesla doing business in the state and fulfilling its commitment to the community by promoting STEM education,” Sisolak said in a statement. “Our students are our most valuable asset, and I commend Tesla for playing a key role in investing in the next generation of workers and leaders in our state.”

According to a state of Nevada news release, Tesla’s multi-year commitment to computer science education will support the direct training of more than 3,900 teachers by Nevada’s Regional Professional Development Program, as well as statewide computer science summits each year, administrator training, toolkit developments, and more.

“This donation will go a long way in supporting Nevada’s goal of making sure that every student in every school throughout the state has equitable access to computer science education,” Jhone Ebert, state superintendent of public instruction, said in a statement.

This spring, the 2019 Nevada Legislature adopted SB 313, which requires all teacher candidates in the Nevada System of Higher Education to receive appropriate education and training in computer science.

The legislation also allocates $933,000 and $700,000 for computer science education in FY 2020 and 2021, respectively.