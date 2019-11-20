 Thanksgiving gas prices projected to be highest in 5 years | nnbusinessview.com

November 20, 2019

NNBV staff report
While gas prices on average across America are expected to increase next week for the Thanksgiving holiday, they won't be as high as they were in 2012.
Courtesy Gas Budy

GasBuddy on Tuesday projected the national average gasoline price for Thanksgiving next will be at its highest since 2014.

While it may lead to some complaints — 30% of Americans saying high prices are impacting their plans, according to the website — it won’t slow them down much, with a 7% rise in motorists on the road for Thanksgiving versus last year.

GasBuddy projects the national average gas price this Thanksgiving will be $2.56 per gallon, a penny higher than last year.

Meanwhile, as of Wednesday, Gas Buddy reported the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Nevada was roughly $3.30.

The national average has seen a smaller decline since October than usual, according to the website, which is part of the reason for projected higher prices this Thanksgiving versus last year.

While prices have averaged a 10-cent decline from October to mid-November over the last decade, this year has seen a decline of just 5 cents over the same time frame.

“Change is hard, but when it comes to Thanksgiving, many things this year won’t be changing … Expect the national average price of gasoline to be in the $2.50s for the third straight Thanksgiving,” Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement. ” (Also) expect average gas prices to drop between now and Christmas, giving motorists something extra to be thankful for.”

As of Wednesday morning, prices in Reno for a gallon of regular unleaded gas ranged from $3.17 to $3.89.

