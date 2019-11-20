Thanksgiving gas prices projected to be highest in 5 years

GasBuddy on Tuesday projected the national average gasoline price for Thanksgiving next will be at its highest since 2014.

While it may lead to some complaints — 30% of Americans saying high prices are impacting their plans, according to the website — it won’t slow them down much, with a 7% rise in motorists on the road for Thanksgiving versus last year.

GasBuddy projects the national average gas price this Thanksgiving will be $2.56 per gallon, a penny higher than last year.

Meanwhile, as of Wednesday, Gas Buddy reported the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Nevada was roughly $3.30.

The national average has seen a smaller decline since October than usual, according to the website, which is part of the reason for projected higher prices this Thanksgiving versus last year.

While prices have averaged a 10-cent decline from October to mid-November over the last decade, this year has seen a decline of just 5 cents over the same time frame.

“Change is hard, but when it comes to Thanksgiving, many things this year won’t be changing … Expect the national average price of gasoline to be in the $2.50s for the third straight Thanksgiving,” Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement. ” (Also) expect average gas prices to drop between now and Christmas, giving motorists something extra to be thankful for.”

As of Wednesday morning, prices in Reno for a gallon of regular unleaded gas ranged from $3.17 to $3.89.