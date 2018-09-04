The Business of Food and Beverage focus of Sept. 13 NNBV panel

RENO, Nev. — The next monthly Breakfast & Business event presented by the Northern Nevada Business Weekly — “The Business of Food and Beverage” — is set for 7-9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at the Atlantis Casino Resort.

There are lots of opportunities for the growing food and beverage business in Northern Nevada, but staying on top of the growing needs to market specifically to the millennial and Generation Z preferences; the growing world of Yelp and social media reviews; embracing farm-to-table and buying local; and implementing new innovations and technology are all essential in this marketplace.

The Sept. 13 breakfast panel, composed of the following six regional experts, will discuss these ideas, in addition to other topics:

• Denise M. Barcomb, co-owner of Urban Market

• Rick Lattin, owner of Lattin Farms

• Ann Louhela, president of the board for NevadaGrown

• Chira Pagidi, corporate director of Food and Beverage at the Atlantis Casino Resort

• Colin Smith, owner/chef at the Roundabout Grill in Whitney Peak, as well as Roundabout Catering & Party Rentals and Tannenbaum Events Center

• Michael Tragash, Yelp.com Reno Community Manager

The Sept. 13 event comes in the heels of the NNBV’s August B&B event — “The Innovation Ecosystem: Bringing Startups to Nevada” — which saw roughly 80 people in attendance.

Tickets to attend the monthly Breakfast & Business series cost $15 for NNBV subscribers and $20 for non-subscribers;

Go to http://www.nnbusinessview.com/b&b to learn more about the Sept. 13 event and to register.