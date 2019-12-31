The Discovery – connecting a curious public with scientific inquiry and innovation

In just its ninth year of operation, the Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum (better known as “The Discovery”) continues to deliver on its mission to inspire by being the place to experience science.

Through engaging, hands-on exhibitions and educational programming, The Discovery is creating a community of lifelong learners poised to help drive or region’s new economy.

Here are just a few of the ways The Discovery connects our community with scientific inquiry and innovation.

Small Wonder Wednesdays

Every Wednesday, The Discovery opens an hour early just for families with children ages 5 and under. This special hour gives young learners exclusive time to explore the entire museum without older visitors getting in the way. As a science center, creating interest and engagement in science at a very young age is key to creating generations of lifelong learners!

Courtesy The Discovery

Science Distilled

In 2016, The Discovery launched a new lecture series called Science Distilled. Created in partnership with Desert Research Institute (DRI), the Science Distilled series makes cutting-edge science approachable through presentations on current and curious topics held at hip locations in a social atmosphere. For more about upcoming Science Distilled events, visit sciencedistilled.org.

Discover Your Way

Another specific audience The Discovery serves via a special program is families with children on the Autism spectrum or those who can benefit from sensory-friendly time at the museum. On the first Sunday of the month, from 10:00am to noon the museum is open for this audience and the environment is carefully adjusted to be more sensory-friendly.

Courtesy The Discovery

Social Science

Social Science is The Discovery’s adults-only, brain building event series. On a quarterly basis, adults are invited to enjoy the museum – without children present – and explore a unique topic. Past topics have included sex, the 80’s, fermentation, Star Wars, and more. Social Science attendees are treated to beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres and are encouraged to learn from expert presentations as well as explore the entire museum.

These programs are just a small sampling of the ways The Discovery inspires our community. The Discovery’s current featured exhibition is another way the museum is inspiring our community to put on its collective thinking cap.

Courtesy The Discovery

Mindbender Mansion features more than 40 individual brain teasers and four group challenges, all designed to test the brainpower and problem-solving skills of museum visitors. Opened in February, this exhibition has been extremely popular and has helped The Discovery welcome nearly 200,000 visitors in 2019.

Courtesy The Discovery

As a locally founded, nonprofit organization, The Discovery is striving to maximize the support it receives from members and donors to create the largest educational impact possible in our region. To find out how you can support The Discovery and its efforts to inspire learners of all ages, visit us online at nvdm.org or give us a call at 775-786-1000.

Patrick Turner is VP of Marketing & Communications for The Discovery. Plumas Bank sponsors this content.