The Flag Store in Sparks to host 10th annual Made in Nevada Holiday Marketplace

SPARKS, Nev. — The Flag Store, Sign & Banner, at 155 Glendale Ave. in Sparks, will host the 10th annual Made in Nevada Holiday Marketplace from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1.

The Marketplace is supported by Made in Nevada and the Nevada Small Business Development Center.

The Flag Store cleans out most of its store and warehouses for the day, allowing roughly 20 small businesses to sell and show their products. There is no cost to the vendors or percentage taken from the vendors.

For information, check out the store’s Facebook page; contact Martin or Eric Smith at The Flag Store, 775-355-0506; or Karen Coe at Nevada Small Business Development Center at 775-327-2340. Go to madeinnevada.org to learn more about Made In Nevada.