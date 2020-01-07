The Gunter Group named one of ‘Best Small Firms to Work For’

RENO, Nev. — Management consulting firm The Gunter Group, which expanded to Northern Nevada in 2017, was recently named one of the “Best Small Firms to Work For” in 2019 by Consulting Magazine.

According to a press release, the firm ranked fourth out of 20 consulting firms recognized nationwide.

Survey results from Consulting Magazine ranked The Gunter Group in the following categories: first in best small firm leadership; top 5 in the work/life balance, compensation and benefits, and career development categories; and top 10 for the client engagement and firm culture categories.

Go here to read more about the magazine and to view other rankings.

“Our consultants work and live our core values, which we call our Non-Negotiables,” Ashleigh Gunter, co-partner of The Gunter Group, said in a statement. “By doing so, it changes the way we engage with our clients to develop strong team relationships as well as a values-based approach to leadership.”

The Gunter Group, an Oregon-based consulting firm, was founded in 2011. It expanded to Northern Nevada in 2017 by opening its new Reno office at 10775 Double R Blvd. on May 1.