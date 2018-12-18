‘The Jesse’ to open in former Lincoln Lounge location on 4th Street

RENO, Nev. – The Jesse, an independently-owned urban boutique inn, bar and restaurant, is scheduled to open in spring 2019 in the former Lincoln Lounge building at 306 E. 4th St. in downtown Reno.

According to a Dec. 17 news release, renovations are underway at the property to “create six contemporary rooms with a reimagined historical flair, set in an intimate ambiance that will specialize in personalized service for both business and leisure travelers seeking experiences in art, design and cuisine.”

Aside from the six guest rooms for overnight stay, The Jesse will include a bar and patio lounge “featuring a modern cocktail menu, natural and organic wines, and locally crafted beers, along with a taco shop and mezcal bar.”

The inn and bar are set to open in the spring, with the patio, taco shop and mezcal bar to follow in summer 2019.

"Growing up in Reno, I was always intrigued by 4th Street because of its history and its raw, urban vibe,” Piper Stremmel, founder of The Jesse, said in a statement. “After building on my career in the hospitality industry, traveling and exploring cities with alternative styles of lodging, I knew I wanted to create a different type of accommodation here in Reno.

“I love this building and the location, and I'm excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the 4th Street experience and the businesses that have already made such a large impact on downtown Reno."

The Lincoln Lounge closed in June 2018 after 10 years of operation when the former owners sold the 100-plus-year-old property on the corner of Evans Avenue and Fourth Street to focus on running their other dining/bar businesses in town, mainly Imperial, Old Granite Street Eatery and Royce, according to the Reno News & Review.

According to the release, construction on The Jesse is already in progress. Go to thejessereno.com to learn more.