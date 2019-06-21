‘The Jesse’ to open today on 4th Street 1 year after Lincoln Lounge closure

RENO, Nev. — Just in time for the first day of summer, The Jesse Hotel and Bar is opening in the old Lincoln Lounge location downtown.

The urban boutique inn, bar and restaurant at 306 E. 4th St. will be open for business beginning on Friday, June 21.

Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to midnight on weekends, according to a press release from the business.

“The Bar at The Jesse will be available to the public and will be the first phase to open at the historic three-floor building, offering an affordable and distinctive craft cocktail menu,” according to the release, which notes that the bar will serve specialty cocktails for opening weekend.

The business hosted a soft opening on Thursday, June 20; you can see coverage and images from the Reno Downtown Partnership here.

The Jesse also features six guest suites (four king bedrooms, one queen, and one room with two queens).

The Lincoln Lounge closed in June 2018 after 10 years of operation when former owners Justin Owen and Ryan Gold sold the 100-plus-year-old property on the corner of Evans Avenue and Fourth Street to focus on running their other dining/bar businesses in town, mainly Imperial, Old Granite Street Eatery and Royce.

Piper Stremmel bought the bar, inn and backyard for $1.35 million, according to Washoe County records, just a little under the original listing price.

“I have always loved hosting and creating experiences. After college, I spent a few years backpacking, and I stayed in a lot of hostels,” Stremmel said in the press release. “I found that while traveling, the quality of my accommodation made the greatest impact on how I experienced a place. I’ve spent over a decade wanting to create my own lodging experience for others, which has guided my work experience and career until the opportunity presented itself to open my own hotel.”

Estella, the taco and mezcal restaurant at The Jesse, plans to open in July and will feature “a menu packed with distinctive flavors inspired by the tacos and dishes of Mexico City, as well as a hand-picked mezcal menu.”

Go to thejessereno.com to learn more.