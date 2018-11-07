The Joint Chiropractic opens third Northern NV location

RENO, Nev. — The Joint Chiropractic recently opened its third location in Northern Nevada, this one in Northwest Reno at 5110 Mae Anne Ave., Suite 507.

The Joint, as the company is known, also has locations in South Reno at 6395 S. McCarran Blvd., Suite C; in Sparks at 1560 E. Lincoln Way, Ste. No 110; and in several communities in the greater Las Vegas/Henderson area in Southern Nevada.

Per the new location’s Facebook page, it will host a grand opening event from Nov. 8-10; the clinic is located in the PetSmart shopping center next to Ulta Beauty.

According to a news release from the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company, chiropractors at The Joint treat lower back pain, upper back pain, neck pain, migraine and tension headaches, shoulder pain and elbow pain, knee, foot and ankle pain, sciatica, fibromyalgia, chronic injuries, and more.

"Chiropractic care is an important aspect of our overall holistic health,” franchise owner Chris O'Neal said in a statement. “Everyday activities such as sitting at a desk all day or constantly looking down to check our phones take a toll on our bodies, especially our spine health. A key to preventing and managing pain is routine chiropractic adjustments.”

Go to http://www.thejoint.com to learn more about The Joint.