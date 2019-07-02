The Liberty Group of Nevada hosting Operation Backpack drop-off location

RENO, Nev. — The Liberty Group of Nevada recently announced it is participating this summer in Operation Backpack.

The annual fundraiser by Volunteers of America Northern California & Northern Nevada provides thousands of backpacks, grade specific school supplies, and a variety of support services to homeless, at-risk and foster children from pre-school to high school levels throughout the Bay Area, Greater Sacramento Area and Reno regions.

“Serving our community is important to us and we wanted to be involved with an organization that gives back to the youth in our region,” Brad Bottoset, owner of The Liberty Group of Nevada, said in a statement. “We are proud to be participating in Operation Backpack and we look forward to collecting donations from our community members.”

From now until August 2, The Liberty Group of Nevada will collect school backpacks and supplies for homeless and at-risk children from pre-school to high school. Donors can go here to view complete supplies lists to determine what items can be donated.

Donations can be dropped off at The Liberty Group Office at 819 Riverside Drive.

Go to https://www.voa-ncnn.org/operation-backpack to learn more about other Operation Backpack drop-off locations, as well as other details.