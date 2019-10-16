Three appointed to Nevada minerals commission

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Gov. Steve Sisolak has appointed Randy Griffin and Josh Nordquist and reappointed Robert Felder to the Commission on Mineral Resources.

The commission is a seven-member body that meets quarterly to make recommendations to the governor and lawmakers on Nevada’s mineral policy and to adopt regulations to carry out the duties and policies of the Division of Minerals.

Griffin will represent small-scale mining and prospecting. He is marketing director for Lhoist North America, the largest chemical lime producer in Nevada and serves on the Mining Association board.

Nordquist will be geothermal commissioner. He is manager of resource operations for Ormat Technologies, the state’s largest geothermal electric producer.

Felder was re-appointed exploration and development commissioner. He is president and CEO of Renaissance Gold and currently serves as a director of the Geological Society of Nevada.

Other board members include: Chairman Richard DeLong, large-scale mining; Nigel Bain, large-scale mining; Arthur Henderson, oil and gas; Mary Korpi, public at large; and, Bryan Stockton, deputy attorney general representing the Nevada Division of Minerals.