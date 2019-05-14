Tickets still available for 2nd annual Sierra Nevada Powerful Women Awards

RENO, Nev. — Tickets are still available for the Northern Nevada Business View’s second annual Sierra Nevada Powerful Women Awards banquet on May 29, when 20 of the region’s most influential women will be honored for their hard work and professional achievements.

On April 10, the NNBV announced the Top-40 Sierra Nevada Powerful Women finalists, a list whittled down from 132 nominees thanks to nearly 8,000 votes from NNBV readers and the Northern Nevada community.

The Top-40 finalists include women from a broad variety of professions representing several communities throughout the region. Go here to view the full list.

The 20 winners will be announced and honored at the May 29 banquet, taking place 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on May 29 at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno.

Former ESPN, Fox Sports and NFL Network anchor Danyelle Musselman, wife of former Nevada men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman (now head coach at Arkansas), will serve as keynote speaker for the luncheon. Reno TV/radio personality and social media influencer Connie Wray will also serve as emcee.

In addition to celebrating the Top-20 winners, the NNBV will also honor the following women:

• 2019 Sierra Nevada Women of Exemplary Achievement: Randi Reed, Britton Griffith, Valerie Clark, Carey Serfontein and Corinna Osborne

• 2019 Sierra Nevada Powerful Matriarchs: Judge Karen Howze and BJ North

• 2019 Sierra Nevada Powerful Community Leader: Isabelle Rodriguez Wilson

• 2019 Sierra Nevada Powerful Young Woman: Emilie Rodriguez

Go here to learn more and to purchase tickets. Cost is $55 for one ticket and $450 for a table of eight.

City National Bank is platinum sponsor for the second annual Sierra Nevada Powerful Women Awards; Plumas Bank is our Swag Bag Sponsor; and Barnard Vogler & Co, Clark & Associates, and McDonald Carano are silver sponsors. Other sponsors and partners include Renown Health, Dolan Auto Group, Heritage Bank of Nevada, Paradiso Communities, Meadows Bank, Nevada Industry Excellence, Platinum Wealth Management, Bobby Pages, College Nannies+Sitters+Tutors, Evoke Fitness, Volunteers of America Northern California and Northern Nevada, and Granlibakken Tahoe.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, including those for the Powerful Women Swag Bag, which is the perfect way to get your message in front of the affluent and influential audience to which this contest and event caters.

Giving a small token of your business endears your brand to these influential decision makers and it shows that your company honors all women on their journey to greatness.

If you’d like to learn more about the Sierra Nevada Top-20 Powerful Women contest and awards banquet, including swag bag and sponsorship opportunities, email NNBV Publisher Dawn Gowery at publisher@nnbusinessview.com.

