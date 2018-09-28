Tolles Development Co. acquires 5 Reno-Sparks industrial buildings
September 28, 2018
RENO, Nev. — Five warehouses encompassing more than 202,700 square feet of space in the Reno-Sparks area are under new ownership after a recent transaction.
According to a Sept. 24 news release, Tolles Development Company acquired the buildings in the region surrounding Reno-Tahoe International Airport from previous owners McKenzie Properties.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"An often overlooked submarket, the region plays a critical role as a key distribution and manufacturing region of Reno-Sparks at a lower cost than property in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center (TRIC)," company CEO Par Tolles said in a statement.
Properties include The Generator, an inclusive artspace known for housing the curation of Burning Man art pieces; and hot-rod restoration firm B & T Automotive, among others.
Currently, there is no availability within the acquired properties, officials said; present tenants will remain.
The five properties are:
1210 Icehouse Ave., Sparks, 10,000 square-foot warehouse
1240 Icehouse Ave., Sparks, 35,520-square-foot warehouse
1280 Icehouse Ave., Sparks, 77,000-square-foot warehouse
1355 Industrial Way, Sparks, 20,000-square-foot warehouse
575 Reactor Way, Reno, 60,240-square-foot warehouse